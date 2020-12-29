How the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs

How can the Cleveland Browns snap the NFL’s longest playoff drought and return to the postseason for the first time in 18 seasons?
There are several scenarios that would put the Browns (10-5) into the playoffs as one of the wild-card teams in the AFC. Despite the disappointing loss to the Jets last week that ended any chances at an AFC North title, the Browns still control their own postseason destiny.
The simplest way in for the Browns?
Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC North champs, in Sunday’s season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Here are some of the other ways the Browns can earn a wild-card berth, according to the NFL:
* An Indianapolis loss to Jacksonville on Sunday
* A Tennessee loss + Miami win or tie + Baltimore win or tie
* A Browns tie + a Baltimore loss
* A Browns tie + a Miami loss
* A Browns tie + a Tennessee loss
* A Browns tie + an Indianapolis tie
* A Browns tie + Tennessee tie + Baltimore win + Miami win