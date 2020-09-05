HS football: Badin notches third straight win over Alter

Vidourek knew exactly who he was going to throw the ball to.

“I’ll take him one-on-one with the dude all day,” Vidourek said. “He’s the fastest kid I know, and we had the matchup we wanted.”

That touchdown gave the Rams (2-0) their third straight victory over Alter (0-2). They beat the Knights 42-7 last season and 38-21 in the Division lll playoffs. Previously Alter had won 22 straight in the series.

“We’ve been preaching all week it’s time to start a new streak and show everyone who Badin is,” Vidourek said.

Moore’s first big play was a 39-yard catch-and-run to the 1-yard line. Vidourek scored on a sneak on the next play with 54 seconds left in the first half for a 7-3 lead. Vidourek, a junior and first-year starter, completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards. Moore caught eight passes for 132 yards.

“We knew from the film he was going to be tough,” Alter coach Ed Domsitz said.

Alter led 3-0, 9-7 and 12-7. The Knights had chances for more points, but four turnovers and some ill-timed penalties held them back. They outgained the Rams 317-206 and won time of possession by almost five minutes. Twice the Knights had to settle for field goals of 32 and 28 yards by Jack Ruffolo.

“You’ve got to be able to put the ball in the end zone,” Domsitz said. “But I think we played better. We saw some big improvement over the past week. For us to be successful in the next four football games we’ve got to be able to build on that.”

Alter, which lost 42-32 last week to Clinton-Massie, rallied to grab the lead on quarterback Brian Shane’s 60-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left in the third. The extra-point kick was blocked. About five minutes later, Ruffolo kicked his second field goal for a 12-7 lead.

“I was on edge all night,” Badin coach Nick Yordy said. “We knew it would be a tough battle, and we told them at halftime to keep battling.”

Shane rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries and Branden McDonald had 66 on 13 carries. C.J. Hicks, the junior Ohio State commitment as a linebacker, got six carries in the second half for 63 yards, including a 37-yard run to set up Ruffolo’s second field goal. Hicks also had five tackles and a sack while facing double-teams at times.