High School results for April 23

By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
11 minutes ago
PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 10, Preble Shawnee 1

Arcanum 8, Twin Valley South 1

Bellbrook 10, Graham 9

Cedarville 7, Catholic Central 1

Chaminade Julienne 25, Carroll 3: CJ: Hoagland 3-6 HR 5 RBI, Sullivan 6-6 2 2B 3B HR 8 RBI, Frasure 1-4 HR RBI.

Colerain 5, Walnut Hills 4

Covington 10, Northridge 7

Dayton Christian 10, Emmanuel Christan 6

Dixie 11, National Trail 6

Franklin Monroe 14, Tri-Village 1

Greeneview 9, Greenon 2

Indian Lake 11, Northwestern 3

Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 3

Lakota East 9, Mason 7

Lawrenceburg 5, Harrison 4

Loveland 10, Sycamore 3

Mechanicsburg 5, Triad 1: M: Eyink W 5 K, O’Laughlin 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Lafary 1-1 RBI.

Miamisburg 3, Piqua 2: M: Warner W 9 K, Trupp RBI, Osmanski RBI. P: Shawler 1-3 RBI, Steinke RBI.

Monroe 10, Wyoming 6

Newton 3, Tri-County North 2

North Union 5, Urbana 4

Princeton 14, Northwest 0

Southeastern 4, Madison Plains 1

Talawanda 14, Middletown 1

Valley View 7, Middletown Madison 6

West Liberty-Salem 7, Northeastern 1

Monday’s Results

Alter 15, Carroll 3: A: Russ 3-5 HR 5 RBI, Reed 2-4 3 RBI, Miller 2-2 2 RBI.

Arcanum 15, Preble Shawnee 5

Badin 10, Chaminade Julienne 4: B: Buckle 2-3 2 RBI, Luebbe 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Ollis 1-3 RBI.

Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 2

Bradford 15, Troy Christian 4

Butler 10, Xenia 2

Cin. Christian 2, Roger Bacon 1

Emmanuel Christian 10, Madison 0

Fairfield 11, Colerain 1: F: Candella 3-4 RBI, Gonzales 1-3 2 RBI, Sneed 1-2 2B RBI.

Franklin 7, Eaton 4: F: Shults 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Woods 2-3 RBI, Eyink RBI.

Graham 6, Springfield Shawnee 5

Greeneview 10, Greenon 0

Greenville 6, West Carrollton 5: WC: Strauss 2-3 2 RBI, Jones 1-4 RBI.

Harrison 20, Mt. Healthy 1

Indian Lake 5, Benjamin Logan 0

Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 3

Lakota West 4, Sycamore 3: LW: Green 1-3 RBI, Smith 1-2 RBI, Zoeller 1-3 RBI.

Lehman Catholic 16, Riverside 6

Lockland 9, New Miami 8

London 3, Bellefontaine 2: B: Tevis 1-3 2 RBI.

Marion Local 10, Ansonia 0

Mason 11, Middletown 2: Mi: Applegate 1-2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 12, Triad 4: M: Freeze 2-2 RBI, Poland 2-3 2B, W 4 K, Eyink 1-3 2 RBI.

Miami East 6, Covington 3

Milton-Union 14, Tri-Village 3

Monroe 10, Carlisle 3: M: Beason 2-3 2 RBI, Braun 2-2 2 RBI, Watts 1-4 3B 3 RBI.

North Union 5, Northwestern 2

Oak Hills 6, Princeton 4

Oakwood 4, Brookville 0

Piqua 3, Fairborn 2: P: Heath 2-3 2B RBI, Laughman 2-3 RBI, Steinke W 8 K. F: Howard 1-2 3B 2 RBI.

Sidney 10, Tippecanoe 6: S: Cotterman 2-4 2 RBI, Davis 2 RBI, Davis 2 RBI.

Springboro 7, Northmont 3

Talawanda 14, Northwest 3

Troy 10, Stebbins 0

Urbana 10, Tecumseh 2: T: Bush 1-2 RBI, Cassell 2-2 RBI.

Waynesville 6, Dayton Christian 3

West Jefferson 9, Fairbanks 2

West Liberty-Salem 15, Northeastern 2

Softball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 6, Preble Shawnee 4

Arcanum 18, Twin Valley South 1

Badin 19, Chaminade Julienne 3

Beavercreek 9, Bellbrook 5

Bellefontaine 13, Urbana 0

Carlisle 5, Fairmont 0

Covington 14, Northridge 1

Eaton 5, Brookville 1

Edgewood 17, Valley View 0

Fairborn 15, Stebbins 4

Greeneview 29, Greenon 10

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 0

Kings 7, Mason 6

Lakota West 5, Oak Hills 2

London 12, Buckeye Valley 0

Mechanicsburg 15, Triad 3: DeLong 3-3 HR 2 RBI, DeLong 2 RBI, Forrest 1-3 2 RBI.

Middletown 18, Dayton Christian 4

Monroe 13, Stivers 0

Northeastern 11, West Liberty-Salem 1

Northwestern 17, Springfield 2: N: Deane 3-4 2B 3B HR 4 RBI, Hensley 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Evans 2-3 2B HR RBI.

Oakwood 13, Alter 1

Southeastern 9, Madison Plains 2

Springboro 12, Wayne 2: S: Johnson 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Schul 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Miller 2-4 2B 3 RBI.

Talawanda 6, Hamilton 4

Tippecanoe 11, Xenia 0

Tri-County North 10, Newton 0

Tri-Village 12, Franklin Monroe 2

Waynesville 15, Carroll 1

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 15, Dixie 0

Beavercreek 9, Miamisburg 4

Benjamin Logan 8, Indian Lake 7: BL: Rostorfer 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Stover 2-4 2 RBI, Gregg W 1 K.

Bethel 33, Northridge 0

Carlisle 13, Eaton 9

Carroll 12, Alter 2: C: Beam 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Sexton 1-2 HR 2 RBI, W 14 K, Brust 2-4 RBI. A: Yuhasz 2-3 HR 2 RBI.

Centerville 3, Fairmont 0

Fairbanks 5, West Jefferson 0

Fairfield 26, Middletown 0: F: Hensley 3-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Lawson 3-4 HR 3 RBI, Miller 3-3 HR 5 RBI.

Franklin 17, Bellbrook 6: F: Whitt 1-4 3 RBI, Allen 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Riddiough 1-2 2B 2 RBI. B: Horvath 2-2 2 RBI, Stewart 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Horvath 2-2 RBI.

Franklin Monroe 24, Trotwood 0

Greeneview 16, Greenon 15

Greenville 16, West Carrollton 3: WC: Babb 1-3 RBI, Corcoran 1-2 3B RBI, Parker 2-3 2B RBI.

Harrison 17, Mt. Healthy 0

Kenton Ridge 16, Jonathan Alder 0: KR: Davis 4-4 3 RBI, Fincham 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Timmons 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

London 11, Bellefontaine 6

McNicholas 8, Fenwick 3

Mechanicsburg 10, Triad 0: M: Sartin 2-3 4 RBI, Conley 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI, Booth 2-3 2 RBI.

National Trail 10, Cin. Christian 0

North Union 11, Northwestern 0

Northeastern 4, West Liberty-Salem 2

Northmont 6, Springboro 3

Oak Hills 12, Colerain 1

Riverside 10, Lehman Catholic 0

Ross 19, Monroe 3: R: Combs 2-3 3 RBI, Baker 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Wallace 4-5 2 RBI. M: Spears 1-3 2 RBI, Witte 1-3 2B RBI.

Springfield 13, Wayne 6

Springfield Shawnee 1, Graham 0: SS: Greene 1-1 RBI, Trimmer W 10 K.

Sycamore 4, Hamilton 1

Talawanda 19, Northwest 0

Tecumseh 17, Urbana 0: T: Adams 2-5 2 RBI, Moore 2-4 2B HR 5 RBI, Olinger 1-5 HR 3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 15, Sidney 9

Tri-County North 7, Mississinawa Valley 0

Tri-Village 11, Fort Recovery 1

Troy 8, Stebbins 3: T: King W 8 K.

Yellow Springs 11, Meadowdale 1

Boys Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Fenwick 0: Hartford def Tran 6-1, 6-1; Stagg def Ryan 7-5, 1-6, (10-7); Bucheit def Temmon 6-3, 6-1; Chen/Chen def Bernhard/English 6-1, 6-1; Tokarczyk/Wesner def Johnson/Engelmeirer 6-3, 6-3.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Alter 1: Mabarak (A) d. Frank 4-6 6-4 10-7; Wendling (CJ) d. Ross 6-4 4-6 10-5; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Johnson 6-2 6-0; Hofstetter/Caldwell (CJ) d. Uhl/Thiesen 6-3 6-3; Jones/Grilliot (CJ) d. Turner/Grider 6-2 6-1.

Monday’s Results

Badin 4, Centerville B 1: Chen (B) def Wildermuth 6-4, 6-1; Hartford (B) def Brandeberry 6-7(1-7), 7-5, 6-2; Chen (B) def Lu 6-1, 6-4; Tokarczyk/Stagg (B) def Leedy/Raja 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Thambi/Pillai (C) def Bucheit/Wesner 6-0, 6-0.

Dayton Christian 5, Middletown Christian 0

Oakwood 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Baldwin d. Frank 6-1 6-0; Boyce d. Wendling 6-1 6-3; Zhou d. Weatherspoon 6-1 6-1; Garay/Crowder d. Hofstetter/Caldwell 6-3 6-4; Watson/Toussaint d. Griliot/Joseph 6-2 6-1.

Tippecanoe 4, Troy 1: Von Krosigk def Penny 6-3, 6-0; Davis def Nichols 6-0, 6-2; Burns def Darner 6-2 4-6 10-3; List/Vonderheide def Gluch/Whitehead 6-1, 6-2; Blake/Hoover def Harris/Rajput 6-1, 6-0.

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, West Clermont 0

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Northmont 8, Wilmington 7

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

