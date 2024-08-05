‘Huge loss’ -- Bengals lose defensive end Sample to season-ending injury

Taylor called it a “huge loss” to the Bengals’ defensive line, which currently also is managing injuries to defensive ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. Sample, a fourth-round pick in 2021, has been a rotational player and was getting increased snaps with the first-team defense while Hendrickson and Hubbard have been out.

“That was unfortunate,” Taylor said. “Cam’s been a huge part of our team, played a lot of different roles, been awesome in the locker room. We’ll obviously support him in his recovery. Plan on him being around. Surgery not been determined yet, when, where, who. Unfortunate for him and the team because he was a big part of it.”

On Day 10 of practices, Taylor said there is still plenty of training camp left for others to step up, where Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy also have been competing for more opportunities this year, but Sample would have played a significant role.

Sample appeared in all 17 games last year, making two starts and seeing action on 376 of 1,098 defensive snaps last year (34 percent). The 24-year-old has played in 47 career regular-season games over the past three seasons, producing 5.0 sacks and 68 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 29 tackles last year.

“Consistent player and consistent person,” Taylor said when asked what stood out about Sample. “He’s a top notch human being, effects everybody the right way. He’s always embraced his role and kind of been a, ‘whatever I can do to help the team win,’ type of guy since we drafted him. I can remember watching him at the Senior Bowl, watching his Tulane tape. We were so excited to have him once we got him in the draft. He’s been what we hoped. Played a lot of different roles for us in a lot of different defensive looks. Played some huge games for us and been big part of what we’ve achieved as a team.”

Taylor said Hendrickson and Hubbard both remain “week to week.” Both were on the rehab field Sunday, where veteran right tackle Trent Brown was also getting in work before he was expected to ease into practice with individual drills Monday.

Brown was cleared Sunday following a bout with tightness. Mike Gesicki, who did not participate in 11-on-11s on Sunday, is dealing with some “tightness,” as well, so the staff is being cautious with him and taking it “day to day” with the tight end.

The Bengals still plan to give their starters playing time Saturday in the first preseason game at home against Tampa Bay, but Taylor said he doesn’t necessarily need to see Brown if he doesn’t end up playing in any of the three games.

“He’s a veteran player,” Taylor said. “He’s a big guy obviously, so we’re mindful of how we get him back in training camp. We’ve been on the same page and he’s done a great job. Today was kind of a day we set a week-and-half ago to get him back into work.”