Indiana State no longer on Dayton’s schedule

Two pieces of news related to the Dayton Flyers' non-conference schedule came out Monday.
Indiana State announced Dayton cancelled its game with the Sycamores. The teams were scheduled to meet Dec. 2 at UD Arena. According to Indiana State’s press release, Dayton cancelled the game because of a conflict with an early-season tournament.
Indiana State replaced Dayton with another Atlantic 10 Conference team. It will play at Saint Louis on Dec. 15.
“I’ve always said scheduling is the worst part of the job and this year with COVID-19, it’s been chaotic," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said in the press release. "We’ve been lucky to be able to play most of what we had scheduled. One exception is our road game at Dayton. Due to conflicts out of their control, Dayton was forced to cancel our game on December 2. We acted quickly and were able to schedule a game with another A-10 team in close proximity in Saint Louis. We are still looking to add at least one more game and are excited about our schedule.”
The Indiana State game was the second of Dayton’s non-conference games to be cancelled. Earlier this month, the A-10 announced its challenge series with the Mountain West Conference won’t start until next season. Dayton was scheduled to play Nevada on Dec. 6.
In other Dayton scheduling news, Jeff Goodman, of the Stadium network, reported Dayton and Nebraska both have dropped out of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which was going to be played in Orlando.
A UD spokesman was unable to comment on that report, saying “Everything is fluid at the moment.”
At this point, with eight weeks until the start of the college basketball season, the one known game on Dayton’s non-conference schedule is against Mississippi State on Dec. 12 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving Event in Atlanta. The event is adding extra games as part of a “bubble concept” between Dec. 10-17.
The other teams scheduled to play Dec. 12 are: Clemson vs. Alabama; LSU vs. South Florida; and Memphis vs. Auburn. Assuming Dayton stays in the bubble, it could play any of those teams in Atlanta.