Indiana State no longer on Dayton’s schedule

In other Dayton scheduling news, Jeff Goodman, of the Stadium network, reported Dayton and Nebraska both have dropped out of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which was going to be played in Orlando.

A UD spokesman was unable to comment on that report, saying “Everything is fluid at the moment.”

At this point, with eight weeks until the start of the college basketball season, the one known game on Dayton’s non-conference schedule is against Mississippi State on Dec. 12 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving Event in Atlanta. The event is adding extra games as part of a “bubble concept” between Dec. 10-17.

The other teams scheduled to play Dec. 12 are: Clemson vs. Alabama; LSU vs. South Florida; and Memphis vs. Auburn. Assuming Dayton stays in the bubble, it could play any of those teams in Atlanta.