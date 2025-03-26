Injury reshapes Reds roster before Opening Day

Breaking: ‘Surprised and disappointed’: County commission axes ADAMHS Board chair

Cincinnati Reds' Austin Hays (12) stretches prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds will start the season Thursday without one of their key offseason acquisitions.

Outfielder Austin Hays, who the Reds signed to a one-year deal in January, will go on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade calf strain, manager Terry Francona told reporters at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday. There’s a chance he misses only six games, Francona said.

The Reds also designated for assignment outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who appeared in 94 games last season.

Outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise made the Opening Day roster, Francona said. Spencer Steer will be active only as a designated hitter. The Reds initially planned for Steer to start the season on the injured list because of right shoulder soreness.

Dunn, 26, a 15th-round pick in 2021, made his big-league debut last season. He hit .154 in 19 games.

Hurtubise, 27, a 39th-round pick in 2019, also reached the big leagues last season for the first time and hit .185 in 29 games.

The Reds play the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in Cincinnati.

