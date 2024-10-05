Iowa at Ohio State: What to know about today’s game

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus

TV/Radio: CBS/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 48-15-3 with an 8-2 mark since 2000. The teams have only played twice in the last 11 years. Ohio State leads 31-8-1 in Columbus, including eight in a row since a 16-9 loss in 1991.

Last meeting: C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes in the second half as Ohio State pulled away for a 54-10 win in October 2022. That came after the Hawkeyes held the Buckeyes to four field goals and one offensive touchdown in the first half, though Tommy Eichenberg returned an interception for a touchdown for the Buckeyes.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 60-8 in six seasons, all at Ohio State. He has a 40-3 mark in Big Ten play. Kirk Ferentz is 199-120 in 26 seasons at Iowa and 211-141 overall.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes will wear their gray alternate jerseys with their typical gray pants… Ohio State is honoring Dayton native Chris Ward for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame… Wayne High School graduate Braxton Miller is part of the 2024 Ohio State Varsity ‘O’ Hall of Fame class being inducted this weekend… Ohio State is 42-0 against unranked teams under Day… Ohio State is No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (6.8 points per game allowed) and fourth in scoring (48.8 ppg.)... The Buckeyes are fifth in total offense (534.8 yards per game) and second in total defense (196.5).

Iowa notes: The Hawkeyes have gone over 200 yards rushing in each of their first four games for the first time since 2013… Iowa has not committed a turnover since the second game of the season… Iowa has not allowed a rushing touchdown or a team to rush for more than 100 yards this season… The Hawkeyes are plus 5 in turnovers… Ferentz is six wins shy of tying Ohio State’s Woody Hayes for most wins as a Big Ten head coach (205) … Iowa has two Ohio natives on its roster: RB Kaleb Johnson (Hamilton) and TE Luke Lachey (Grandview). Lachey is the son of St. Henry native and Ohio State radio analyst Jim Lachey, who was a standout offensive lineman for the Buckeyes and in the NFL… Iowa is fourth in the nation in rushing defense (62.0 ypg.) but just 69th in passing yards allowed (210.8).

Explore Hamilton grad looking to make impression at Ohio Stadium

Quoted: Ferentz on the Buckeyes: “Needless to say they’re balanced, and they have good talent at all positions. It’s not like you can load up in any one area, you just have to play great team defense. It’s probably the only way you have a chance to slow them down. They’ve had a lot of big plays this year, and they have really good players… They’re really good up front, as well. Very veteran up there. That’s their whole team. They’ve recruited well historically, and now they’ve done a good job with the portal as well.”

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Iowa 13

Next week: Ohio State will travel to Oregon for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday. Iowa will play host to Washington at noon.