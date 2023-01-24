Iowa hands Ohio State women’s basketball first loss of season

Iowa stopped Ohio State’s season-opening 19-game wining streak with an 83-72 decision at Value City Arena on Monday night.
Cotie McMahon, a freshman from Centerville, led Ohio State with 21 points, but the second-ranked Buckeyes could not overcome a poor shooting night by leading scorer Taylor Mikesell. The senior, who entered the night averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, missed 10 of her 16 of her shots from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points.
As a team, the Buckeyes struggled to find the mark all night from inside or outside the arc. They were 27 for 71 overall and 4 for 25 from 3-point range (16 percent) while falling into a tie with the Hawkeyes for first place in the Big Ten.
At the other end, Ohio State had no answer for Caitlin Clark or Monika Czinano.
10th-ranked Iowa’s leading scorers on the season were at their best, especially Clark. The 6-4 guard scored 28 points, handed out 15 assist and grabbed 10 rebounds for her Big Ten record eighth career triple-double.
She frequently set up Czinano, who scored almost at will around the basket and finished with 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting.
