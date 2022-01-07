IUPUI at Wright State: What to know about Saturday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 20.0

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.8

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.7

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.2

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. F/C 7.6

Probable IUPUI starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

B.J. Maxwell 6-5 Sr. G/F 12.3

Azariah Seay 6-4 Sr. G 5.6

Boston Stanton III 6-5 Fr. G 4.5

Chuks Isitua 6-11 Fr. F/C 3.8

Nathan McClure 6-4 Jr. G 3.6

About Wright State: After a 2-7 start, the Raiders are making the most of playing at home with four straight victories at the Nutter Center. A win Saturday would put the Raiders over .500 for the first time since they were 1-0. … After a COVID-19 protocols absence, freshman center A.J. Braun returned to the starting lineup Thursday with seven points and two rebounds in 17 minutes. … The Raiders’ top three scorers – Tanner Holden, Grant Basile, Trey Calvin – are coming off an efficient performance against UIC. They combined for 66 points, 59.1% from the field and 11-of-16 from the free-throw line. … This is the Raiders’ last home game until Jan. 28 against Cleveland State. They hit the road for five straight games starting Monday night at Northern Kentucky. The other road stops are Robert Morris, Youngstown State, IUPUI and UIC.

About IUPUI: The Jaguars have had three straight games canceled because of COVID issues within their program. They last played Dec. 21 in an 80-52 home loss to Morehead State. … The Jaguars’ only win was 61-41 over Division III Spalding of Kentucky. … The Jaguars are being outscored by an average of 13 points a game and are shooting only 37 percent from the field, including 27 percent from 3-point range. … Head coach Matt Crenshaw is an IUPUI Hall of Famer and the program’s career assists leader. He spent 12 years as an assistant at his alma mater under three head coaches before moving to Ball State as an assistant the past three years. He was hired as IUPUI’s 10th head coach in April.

Next game: The Raiders travel to Northern Kentucky at 6 p.m. Monday.