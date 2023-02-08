IUPUI at Wright State: What to know about tonight’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Blake Sisley 6-9 So. F 2.9

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.8

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 6.2

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.5

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.3

Probable IUPUI starters

Chris Osten 6-9 Sr. F 9.2

D.J. Jackson 6-4 Fr. G 7.7

Vincent Brady II 6-4 Fr. G 10.3

Jlynn Counter 6-3 So. G 14.2

Cooper Dewitt 6-6 Jr. G 1.2

About Wright State: The Raiders have won 10 straight against IUPUI and have had some of their highest-scoring games in the series. They won 106-66 in 2019-20 and 100-72 and 95-65 in 2020-21. … They notched a 82-68 victory on the road this season with Calvin leading five players in double figures with 21. … Rebounding has always been a strong suit under Nagy, and they’re tied for first in the league with Youngstown State at plus-3.6 per game. They’re also second in assists at 14.7 per game. Calvin leads the way with a 4.0 average, and Finke is second at 3.8. … They haven’t utilized the 3-pointer much, making only 5.7 per game, but IUPUI has the lowest average in the league at 4.6. … Noel has averaged 12.3 rebounds in his last 13 games.

About IUPUI: For a team that’s languished near the bottom of the NET ratings all season, the Jaguars have showed signs of life lately. They beat visiting Green Bay, 68-53, on Saturday for only their second win over a Division-I team this season. It snapped a 17-game league losing streak and was only their second HL win in their last 34 games. Before that, they lost at home to Milwaukee and on the road to Cleveland State and Purdue Fort Wayne by a combined 15 points. … Brady has won four HL freshman of the week awards, one more than Brandon Noel, while IUPUI sub Armon Jarrard has won two and Jackson one. … Brady is a high-flyer, and he had a slam against GB that ESPN.com labeled “Dunk of the year candidate” with a link to the clip.

Next game: The Raiders play their last regular-season home game at 9 p.m. Friday against Northern Kentucky (ESPNU).