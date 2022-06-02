Jamestown native has helped Boston Celtics get back to NBA Finals

His father, David Bradds, was also a star at Greeneview and played at the University of Dayton, while his grandfather, Gary, was the 1964 National Player of the Year at Ohio State before playing in both the NBA and ABA.

Ohio State retired the eldest Bradds’ No. 35, and he still holds the the school record for points in a game with 49 against Illinois in February 1964.

The 2022 NBA Finals begin Thursday night with the Celtics playing at the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics are looking for their 18th NBA championship and appearing in the Finals for the first time since 2010.