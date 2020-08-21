Jessica Hatcher earns Bowler of the Year honor

With bowlers earning points based on tournament finishes, high averages and honor scores, Hatcher was able to earn her first Bowler of the Year title and make her 10th appearance on the All-City Team.

“It’s so amazing that I was able to put myself in that position before everything shut down,” she said. “I knew I had a good year, but there is so much talent in the Dayton area that you just never know.”

Landing a spot on the All City Team is no easy task as is evidenced by the accomplishments of Hatcher’s fellow teammates. Kari Graham is a two-time Bowler of the Year and 17-time member of the All-City squad while both Ann Coleman and Andrea Behr have earned All-City honors eight times. Audra Mrenak is a first-time honoree.

In addition to Hatcher’s city titles, she posted a pair of 300 games and tallied a 212 high average. She and Graham placed second in the city doubles tournament, falling shy of the title by just five pins. Hatcher also qualified to match play in the state Queens Tournament.

“I was doing all the right things,” she said. “Every time I stepped on the lanes I tried to bowl the best I could but also stay in the moment.”

It was a mindset that took Hatcher more than a few years to acquire.

“I’m 35 years old and I realized it’s time to let it go and be in the moment,” she said.

The Bowler of the Year title is a family tradition as husband Brian Hatcher earned the distinction in 2008.

While much has changed since this mother of two set out on her healthy and happy journey, her love of the game remains strong and Hatcher will soon be back on the lanes competing in league bowling for the first time in more than five months.

GDUSBC Women’s All-City Team

Jessica Hatcher – Bowler of the Year

Kari Graham

Ann Coleman

Andrea Behr

Audra Mrenak