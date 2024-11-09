Johnson’s late TD run lifts Centerville past Springboro

The Centerville High School junior running back cut back to the left, found an opening and sprinted to the end zone to lift the Elks to a 14-7 victory over the Panthers in a Division I, Region 2 quarterfinal game on Friday night at Centerville Stadium.

Johnson and junior quarterback Shane Cole combined for 151 rushing yards for the Elks (9-3), which advanced to Week 13 for the second time in three seasons.

“Our players made plays when they needed to make plays,” said Centerville coach Brent Ullery. “Our defense kept us in the game the entire time. Hats off to Springboro, they’re a great team, well-coached with great players. That’s an OHSAA playoff game for you.”

Sophomore quarterback Max Miller threw for 127 yards and junior running back Mattias Brunicardi rushed for 64 yards and a TD as Springboro finished its season 7-5. The Panthers turned the ball over three times in the game, including twice in the third quarter in Centerville territory.

“I thought they came out and played hard,” said Panthers coach Ryan Wilhite. “We just turned it over too many times. In a close game like that, it’s going to come down to protecting the football. We had a couple opportunities to really pull ahead and every time we turned it over.”

The Elks drove the ball into Panthers territory early in the first quarter, but weren’t able to convert a field goal attempt from 47 yards by senior Leland Gantz.

Springboro took the lead on a 4-yard run by Brunicardi with 8:44 remaining in the first half. Another Elks drive stalled late in the first half and another field goal attempt by Gantz from 52 yards fell just short of the goalpost as time expired.

Early in the fourth quarter, Centerville senior Andrew Erwin intercepted a pass and returned it into Springboro territory. A few plays later, Cole scored on a 26-yard run to tie the game with 9:20 remaining.

“We just kept pushing,” Johnson said. “They got tired and we were able to break away a little bit more (in the second half).”

The Panthers drove the ball to the Elks 31-yard line, but they were unable to convert on fourth down. After a long run by Cole pushed the ball to midfield, Johnson broke loose for his game-winning TD scamper.

“He’s so impressive,” Ullery said. “He gets better every week, he wants the ball and you see why he wants the ball.”

Johnson “made a great play” to give the Elks the lead, Wilhite said.

“We had a guy beat in the backfield and don’t get him on the ground and he goes for a touchdown,” he said. “Credit to them.”

The Panthers again drove the ball down the field in the final minute, but Centerville junior Brady Seeley sacked Miller on third down and they weren’t able to convert on 4th-and-20.

A year after going 2-9, Springboro improved to 7-5 and advanced to a second-round playoff game for the second time in three seasons.

“I’m really proud of this team,” Wilhite said. “The spirit of this team and the way they’ve bonded together, they’ve been a pleasure to coach. I really love this group.”

The Elks improved to 9-3, winning their seventh straight game. They advanced to face Dublin Coffman (4-8) — which beat Lebanon 56-20 to advance to the third round — in a Region 2 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at a site to be determined.

“It’s awesome,” Ullery said. “We’re grateful for every opportunity. This is Day 201 of our season. We’re just excited that we get 202.”