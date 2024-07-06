Lake County scores 12 in 7th, beats Dragons 20-1

The last six batters in the inning went to the plate with Dragons infielder Yan Contreras on the mound after the Dragons used their available pitchers. It was the first time in 2024 that the Dragons were forced to put a position player on the mound. Contreras was also forced to pitch the eighth inning and surrendered three additional runs.

The seventh inning included six base hits and two home runs by Lake County while Dragons pitchers broke a club record by issuing nine walks in the frame. Seven of the nine walks and eight of the 12 runs came with two outs. All nine players in the Lake County lineup batted twice in the inning.

The Dragons finished with just three hits. Hector Rodriguez had two hits, including a run-scoring single in the fifth.

The loss was charged to Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-3), who allowed four runs in four innings of work, giving up six hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The 19-run margin of defeat matched the Dragons club record, set on July 4, 2022, when they lost by the same score of 20-1.

The Dragons fell to 8-6 in the second half and 42-38 overall.