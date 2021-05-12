X

Lansing spoils Dragons home opener

Dayton starter Eduardo Salazar made his second start for the Dragons in their home opener Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer

Lansing spoiled the Dayton Dragons’ home opener with a five-run 10th inning and a 9-4 victory Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Max Schuemann led the Lansing (4-3) rally with a towering two-run homer to left off Tyler Garbee.

Dayton (502) fell behind 4-2 in the fifth inning. But Miguel Hernandez hit his first homer and Brian Rey hit his league-leading fifth homer to tie the score.

Eduardo Salazar, who pitched five scoreless innings to win his first start for the Dragons, allowed three earned runs and left after five innings trailing 4-2.

