Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Late 3-pointer lifts Wright State to fourth straight win

Wright State's Tanner Holden scores over Green Bay's Lucas Stieber (5) and Ryan Claflin during the first half of Saturday afternoon's game at the Nutter Center. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Wright State's Tanner Holden scores over Green Bay's Lucas Stieber (5) and Ryan Claflin during the first half of Saturday afternoon's game at the Nutter Center. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
37 minutes ago

FAIRBORN -- Trey Calvin’s 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left broke a tie as Wright State rallied in the final minutes to defeat Green Bay 72-69 Saturday afternoon at the Nutter Center.

The Raiders (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League) have won four straight and play their next two games at home.

Green Bay (2-11, 1-3) built a 68-62 lead with 2:45 left. The Raiders rallied to the lead on two Calvin free throws and five points by Tanner Holden. The Phoenix tied the score 69-69 on a free throw with 52 seconds left before Calvin hit the winner.

Holden scored 22 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Grant Basile added 18 points, Calvin had 13 and Tim Finke 10.

THURSDAY’S GAME

UIC at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 103.9

In Other News
1
Best of 2021: Top Dayton Flyers basketball stories from this year
2
Ohio State football: Buckeyes down several starters for Rose Bowl
3
Dayton will not play Sunday after St. Bonaventure game postponed
4
Utah vs. Ohio State: What to know about today’s Rose Bowl matchup
5
Dayton’s second A-10 game postponed

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top