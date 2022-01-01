Late 3-pointer lifts Wright State to fourth straight win

The Raiders (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League) have won four straight and play their next two games at home.

Green Bay (2-11, 1-3) built a 68-62 lead with 2:45 left. The Raiders rallied to the lead on two Calvin free throws and five points by Tanner Holden. The Phoenix tied the score 69-69 on a free throw with 52 seconds left before Calvin hit the winner.