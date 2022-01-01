Late 3-pointer lifts Wright State to fourth straight win

FAIRBORN -- Trey Calvin’s 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left broke a tie as Wright State rallied in the final minutes to defeat Green Bay 72-69 Saturday afternoon at the Nutter Center.
The Raiders (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League) have won four straight and play their next two games at home.
Green Bay (2-11, 1-3) built a 68-62 lead with 2:45 left. The Raiders rallied to the lead on two Calvin free throws and five points by Tanner Holden. The Phoenix tied the score 69-69 on a free throw with 52 seconds left before Calvin hit the winner.
Holden scored 22 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Grant Basile added 18 points, Calvin had 13 and Tim Finke 10.
THURSDAY’S GAME
UIC at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 103.9
