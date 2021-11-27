dayton-daily-news logo
X

Late rally lifts Springfield to state championship game

Members of the Springfield High School football team celebrates after beating Moeller 22-21 to advance to the Division I state championship game. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Members of the Springfield High School football team celebrates after beating Moeller 22-21 to advance to the Division I state championship game. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
33 minutes ago
Wildcats beat Moeller 22-21 in Division I semifinals

SIDNEY — The Springfield High School football team is headed to Canton for the first time in school history.

Trailing by five points late in the fourth quarter, Wildcats junior Anthony Brown scored on a 7-yard run to lift Springfield to a 22-21 victory over Cincinnati Moeller in a Division I state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 26 at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Moeller

The Wildcats (13-1) will face Lakewood St. Edward in the D-I state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Eagles (14-1) beat Upper Arlington 16-10 in the other state semifinal.

The Wildcats are seeking to become the first Clark County team to win a state football championship in the playoff era. Only two other teams in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central in 1991 and Shawnee in 2011.

In Other News
1
‘It’s what you work for’ — Miami set to battle Kent for berth in MAC...
2
Ohio State football: What to know about the The Game
3
ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton will play Belmont for championship...
4
Bearcats beat East Carolina, cap undefeated regular season
5
Cook leads Dayton to second victory against Big Ten team

About the Author

Michael Cooper
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top