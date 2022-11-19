Late touchdown gives Maryland halftime lead against Ohio State

The Buckeyes got that back on a 33-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles early in the second quarter, but Maryland answered with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Taulia Tagovailoa’s 1-yard pass to C.J. Dippre.

Tagovailoa was tremendous in the first half, completing 16 of 18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State struggled with discipline and execution in the first 30 minutes, getting called for seven penalties.

Stroud completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards while the running game was largely ineffective for a third straight road game.

Henderson returned from injury but had a hard time finding room to run in the first half. He went to the locker room with 19 yards on 11 carries.