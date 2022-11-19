Late touchdown gives Maryland halftime lead against Ohio State

Maryland took an early punch and controlled most of the first half Saturday against second-ranked Ohio State.
The Terrapins took a 13-10 lead into the locker room as a result.
Ohio State got the scoring started with a 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to TreVeyon Henderson, who was wide open on a throw-back screen then darted through the defense for pay dirt.
Maryland came back with a nine-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard field goal by Chad Ryland. That followed a third-down sack by Jack Sawyer, though the drive was extended by a 15-yard facemark penalty on J.T. Tuimolau.
After forcing a three-and-out, Maryland got the ball back and drove to the Ohio State 3 but had to settle for a 21-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one.
The Buckeyes got that back on a 33-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles early in the second quarter, but Maryland answered with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Taulia Tagovailoa’s 1-yard pass to C.J. Dippre.
Tagovailoa was tremendous in the first half, completing 16 of 18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio State struggled with discipline and execution in the first 30 minutes, getting called for seven penalties.
Stroud completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards while the running game was largely ineffective for a third straight road game.
Henderson returned from injury but had a hard time finding room to run in the first half. He went to the locker room with 19 yards on 11 carries.
