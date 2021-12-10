Lebanon expected to name new football coach

Faler was a standout athlete at Worthington Kilbourne High School and holds both an undergraduate and masters degree from the University of Akron, where he was a scholarship quarterback for the Zips.

Faler served as the head freshman football coach for Mason High School for two years, the varsity quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for three years, and eighth grade football coach at Mason Middle School for five years.

Faler has served as the varsity quarterback coach and passing game coordinator at Lebanon since 2019 as well as the eighth grade coach this fall. He has a strong connection to Lebanon’s youth football program and previously served as a coach within that program, in addition to his high school responsibilities.

“Coach Faler’s ability to connect with our kids and community at every level, his passion and love for his players and this town, and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has earned the opportunity to lead Lebanon football,” Lebanon Athletic Director Keith Pantling said in a statement. “His involvement in this capacity will positively impact the culture surrounding our entire department.”

Faler, 41, lives in Lebanon with his wife Bridget and two children who attend Lebanon City Schools. Since 2005, Faler has taught social studies at Mason High School and he serves as the social studies department chair.

“Lebanon is a special place, with a community that supports each other and supports their student athletes,” Faler said in a statement. “I am excited to lead this program and these players to their highest level of potential and to excellence, integrity, and great character on and off the field. Through the relentless desire to compete and a passion and love for the game of football we will strive to give back to the Lebanon community that has such a rich football history and tradition.”