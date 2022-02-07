Lebanon, Versailles, Brookville advance in state wrestling duals

Fifth-seeded Lebanon defeated Springboro and host Centerville on Saturday in the Division I district tournament of the state duals competition.
Lebanon opened with a 34-25 victory over No. 4 Springboro before knocking off top-seeded Centerville 32-27. The Warriors will wrestle in the eight-team dual finals Saturday at Lakewood St. Edward.
Beavercreek reach Sunday’s other Division I final at Moeller, but the Crusaders won 46-24 to advance to state. The Beavers defeated Vandalia Butler 33-31 in the semifinals. Northmont faced Moeller in the semifinals and lost 62-12.
Versailles and Brookville advanced in Division III and will wrestle in the state finals Saturday at Versailles.
Versailles wrestled Saturday at Miami East and beat the host Vikings 43-21 and Legacy Christian 40-31. Legacy won its semifinal 56-24 over Carlisle. Brookville wrestled at Allen East and advanced with a 37-34 victory over Mechanicsburg.
The area Division II sites at Graham and Wilmington were postponed to Monday.
Centerville girls win GWOC: The Elks defeated Wayne 51-37 to win their second straight GWOC title. Last year the Elks shared the title with Wayne and Springboro. Kendal George led the Elks (16-5, 12-1) with 19 points, Megan Taylor had 15 and Molly Scott 12.
Troy girls stay in MVL hunt: The Trojans defeated Piqua 64-19 behind 20 points from Macie Taylor. The Trojans (14-7, 14-3) can share the Miami Valley League Miami Division title with a win over Stebbins on Monday. Vandalia Butler (18-3, 15-3) clinched a share of the title Saturday with a 45-39 win over Tippecanoe.
Tri-Village double: The boys basketball Patriots (16-3, 10-0) defeated Preble Shawnee 79-51 to clinch the inaugural league title in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.
The Patriots’ girls team (10-2, 10-0) clinched a share of the WOAC title last week and can win it outright with a win over Preble Shawnee (15-5 8-2) on Monday. Arcanum finished league play at 10-1.
Tri-Village senior Meghan Downing scored a career-high 31 points in Saturday’s 69-24 victory over Fort Recovery and surpassed 1,000 career points.
Unger sets record: Arcanum senior Hailey Unger became the school’s all-time leading scorer Saturday when she reached 1,503 points in a 53-39 victory over Carroll. She surpassed 1984 graduate Kelly Murray.
Boys tournament draw: The boys basketball tournament seedings and schedule were announced Sunday. The brackets can be viewed at ohsaa.org/SWDAB.
Division I top seeds: No. 1 Centerville, No. 2 Fairmont, No. 3 Wayne, No. 4 Beavercreek.
Division II top seeds: No. 1 Alter, No. 2 Oakwood, No. 3 Chaminade Julienne, No. 4 Ponitz.
Division III top seeds: No. 1 Versailles, No. 2 Preble Shawnee, No. 3 Meadowdale, No. 4 Dayton Christian.
Division IV top seeds: No. Tri-Village, No. 2 Springfield Catholic Central, No. 3 Cedarville, No. 4 Yellow Springs.
About the Author