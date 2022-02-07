Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lebanon, Versailles, Brookville advance in state wrestling duals

Centerville's Kendal George against Fairmont earlier this season. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Centerville's Kendal George against Fairmont earlier this season. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
32 minutes ago

Fifth-seeded Lebanon defeated Springboro and host Centerville on Saturday in the Division I district tournament of the state duals competition.

Lebanon opened with a 34-25 victory over No. 4 Springboro before knocking off top-seeded Centerville 32-27. The Warriors will wrestle in the eight-team dual finals Saturday at Lakewood St. Edward.

Beavercreek reach Sunday’s other Division I final at Moeller, but the Crusaders won 46-24 to advance to state. The Beavers defeated Vandalia Butler 33-31 in the semifinals. Northmont faced Moeller in the semifinals and lost 62-12.

Versailles and Brookville advanced in Division III and will wrestle in the state finals Saturday at Versailles.

Versailles wrestled Saturday at Miami East and beat the host Vikings 43-21 and Legacy Christian 40-31. Legacy won its semifinal 56-24 over Carlisle. Brookville wrestled at Allen East and advanced with a 37-34 victory over Mechanicsburg.

The area Division II sites at Graham and Wilmington were postponed to Monday.

Centerville girls win GWOC: The Elks defeated Wayne 51-37 to win their second straight GWOC title. Last year the Elks shared the title with Wayne and Springboro. Kendal George led the Elks (16-5, 12-1) with 19 points, Megan Taylor had 15 and Molly Scott 12.

Troy girls stay in MVL hunt: The Trojans defeated Piqua 64-19 behind 20 points from Macie Taylor. The Trojans (14-7, 14-3) can share the Miami Valley League Miami Division title with a win over Stebbins on Monday. Vandalia Butler (18-3, 15-3) clinched a share of the title Saturday with a 45-39 win over Tippecanoe.

Tri-Village double: The boys basketball Patriots (16-3, 10-0) defeated Preble Shawnee 79-51 to clinch the inaugural league title in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Patriots’ girls team (10-2, 10-0) clinched a share of the WOAC title last week and can win it outright with a win over Preble Shawnee (15-5 8-2) on Monday. Arcanum finished league play at 10-1.

Tri-Village senior Meghan Downing scored a career-high 31 points in Saturday’s 69-24 victory over Fort Recovery and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Unger sets record: Arcanum senior Hailey Unger became the school’s all-time leading scorer Saturday when she reached 1,503 points in a 53-39 victory over Carroll. She surpassed 1984 graduate Kelly Murray.

Boys tournament draw: The boys basketball tournament seedings and schedule were announced Sunday. The brackets can be viewed at ohsaa.org/SWDAB.

Division I top seeds: No. 1 Centerville, No. 2 Fairmont, No. 3 Wayne, No. 4 Beavercreek.

Division II top seeds: No. 1 Alter, No. 2 Oakwood, No. 3 Chaminade Julienne, No. 4 Ponitz.

Division III top seeds: No. 1 Versailles, No. 2 Preble Shawnee, No. 3 Meadowdale, No. 4 Dayton Christian.

Division IV top seeds: No. Tri-Village, No. 2 Springfield Catholic Central, No. 3 Cedarville, No. 4 Yellow Springs.

In Other News
1
Liddell shines as No. 16 Ohio State beats Maryland
2
Miami losing streak reaches five with second straight loss to Akron
3
Top-ranked Centerville tops No. 4 Fairmont to clinch share of fourth...
4
Archdeacon: Chaminade Julienne adds eight to athletic hall of fame
5
One of Joe Burrow’s first great comebacks came against area school

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top