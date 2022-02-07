Lebanon, Versailles, Brookville advance in state wrestling duals

The area Division II sites at Graham and Wilmington were postponed to Monday.

Centerville girls win GWOC: The Elks defeated Wayne 51-37 to win their second straight GWOC title. Last year the Elks shared the title with Wayne and Springboro. Kendal George led the Elks (16-5, 12-1) with 19 points, Megan Taylor had 15 and Molly Scott 12.

Troy girls stay in MVL hunt: The Trojans defeated Piqua 64-19 behind 20 points from Macie Taylor. The Trojans (14-7, 14-3) can share the Miami Valley League Miami Division title with a win over Stebbins on Monday. Vandalia Butler (18-3, 15-3) clinched a share of the title Saturday with a 45-39 win over Tippecanoe.

Tri-Village double: The boys basketball Patriots (16-3, 10-0) defeated Preble Shawnee 79-51 to clinch the inaugural league title in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Patriots’ girls team (10-2, 10-0) clinched a share of the WOAC title last week and can win it outright with a win over Preble Shawnee (15-5 8-2) on Monday. Arcanum finished league play at 10-1.

Tri-Village senior Meghan Downing scored a career-high 31 points in Saturday’s 69-24 victory over Fort Recovery and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Unger sets record: Arcanum senior Hailey Unger became the school’s all-time leading scorer Saturday when she reached 1,503 points in a 53-39 victory over Carroll. She surpassed 1984 graduate Kelly Murray.

Boys tournament draw: The boys basketball tournament seedings and schedule were announced Sunday. The brackets can be viewed at ohsaa.org/SWDAB.

Division I top seeds: No. 1 Centerville, No. 2 Fairmont, No. 3 Wayne, No. 4 Beavercreek.

Division II top seeds: No. 1 Alter, No. 2 Oakwood, No. 3 Chaminade Julienne, No. 4 Ponitz.

Division III top seeds: No. 1 Versailles, No. 2 Preble Shawnee, No. 3 Meadowdale, No. 4 Dayton Christian.

Division IV top seeds: No. Tri-Village, No. 2 Springfield Catholic Central, No. 3 Cedarville, No. 4 Yellow Springs.