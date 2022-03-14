Legacy Christian wins second straight state wrestling title

Brown, Lacure, Alvarez and Attisano were part of that middle-school group and will wrestle at the Division I level in college. Brown is going to Ohio State, Alvarez to Franklin & Marshall, Attisano to Air Force and Lacure to Campbell.

Other Division III state champions were Miami East’s Max Shore (126), Troy Christian’s Connor Havill (175) and Greenon’s Trevor Stewart (215).

The top area finisher in Division I was Wayne junior Josh Padilla, who was the runner-up at 285, falling 1-0 in the final. He placed eighth last year.

Centerville had the highest team finish at 15th with 33 points. Senior Luke Acuna led the Elks with a third-place finish at 126. He was eighth last year. Senior Damion Ryan finished fifth at 126 for the second straight year. Aydan George placed eighth at 165.

Springboro was 17th with 29 points. Myles Johnson led the Panthers with a third-place finish at 190. Conner Kleinberg was eighth at 138.

Lakewood St. Edward won the Division I team crown for its 35th state title and seventh in a row.

Graham had four champions and two runners-up to roll to its 21st straight Division II title and 23rd overall with 176 points. Aurora was second with 95. Graham was led by two-time winner Beric Jordan (106) and first-time winners Brogan Tucker (113), Carter Neves (215) and Nolan Neves (285).