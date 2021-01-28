Limited attendance will continue at UD Arena

“We will continue to collaborate with both Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health — to pursue additional variances throughout the season as conditions allow, but it is clear the number of remaining home games make it difficult for any opportunity for a variance to have the impact we would like.

“On a good note, your investment in the UD Arena continues to serve the community beyond basketball. Premier Health has been able to offer thousands of Ohioans their first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine through a mass vaccination clinic (operated by Miami Valley Hospital) at UD Arena.

“We will continue to communicate through email, our social media accounts, and traditional media for schedule changes and ticket updates. Thank you again for your ongoing support and patience.”