Limited attendance will continue at UD Arena

Dayton Flyers Athletic Director Neil Sullivan sent an email to season-ticket holders on Thursday, updating them on the status of the latest variance request related to increased attendance at UD Arena.
Dayton has been limited to 300 spectators at home games — and actually has had closer to 100 at games — because of Ohio Department of Health rules during the coronavirus pandemic. That will continue, Sullivan told fans.
Here’s his letter:
“We greatly appreciate your patience regarding information about the UD Arena capacity variance,” Sullivan wrote. “We hope you and your family are healthy and well as we continue to navigate the pandemic together.
“We have submitted numerous variance requests to public health and the state, but this week were notified again that UD Arena must remain at the Ohio Department of Health Order capacity limit, which is 300 patrons. The limited seating will continue to go to players’ families, a limited number of students, and invited athletic department guests.
“We will continue to collaborate with both Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health — to pursue additional variances throughout the season as conditions allow, but it is clear the number of remaining home games make it difficult for any opportunity for a variance to have the impact we would like.
“On a good note, your investment in the UD Arena continues to serve the community beyond basketball. Premier Health has been able to offer thousands of Ohioans their first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine through a mass vaccination clinic (operated by Miami Valley Hospital) at UD Arena.
“We will continue to communicate through email, our social media accounts, and traditional media for schedule changes and ticket updates. Thank you again for your ongoing support and patience.”