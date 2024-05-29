Area football prospects scheduling visits, including Ohio State

Five days later he will go to Kentucky, one of the 20 schools that have offered him a scholarship despite Clark missing his junior season with a knee injury last fall.

Ill be going to @UKFootball on the 10th‼️ https://t.co/0Yji3CRW50 — Jayden Clark (@ClarkJayden78) May 28, 2024

On June 6, Trotwood-Madison defensive back Jahmale Clark will work out at Ohio State as part of a busy month that will also include trips to UMass, Ohio University, Louisville, Illinois, Miami University, Bowling Green, Youngstown State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

The 5-10, 160-pounder is not yet rated by 247Sports, but Clark already has offers from Eastern Kentucky, UMass and Miami University as he looks ahead to his senior season.

Also planning to be in Columbus on June 6 is Sean Fishwick, a receiver in the class of 2026.

As a 6-foot-1, 165-pound sophomore last fall, Fishwick caught 21 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers, and he has already collected five Division I offers (Bowling Green, Kent, UMass, Miami University and Toledo).

Centerville offensive lineman Kuol Kuol plans to visit Ohio State later this month along with Notre Dame, Purdue, Cincinnati and Michigan State.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds as a junior last fall, Kuol received his first Division I offer in late January from Akron, and he is up to 14 according to 247Sports.

Kuol Kuol 2024 Summer Camp Schedule!



Notre Dame - June 2nd

Purdue - June 5th

University of Cincinnati - June 10th

Ohio State University- June 11th

Michigan State - June 18th pic.twitter.com/B8qtoSxvQu — kuol kuol🇸🇸 (@kuolkuol2025) May 25, 2024

The latest flurry came in the first week of May when Ball State, Youngstown State, Massachusetts, Iowa State and Marshall joined the party.