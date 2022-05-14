dayton-daily-news logo
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships

Team winners from the World Tennis Championship are (from left) Herm Ahlers, from Nevada; Jerald Haynes, from Indiana; George McCabe, from Oxford; and King Van Nostrand, from Florida. McCabe, 90, was asked to play with the 85-year-old team in the team event because they were short a player. CONTRIBUTED

Team winners from the World Tennis Championship are (from left) Herm Ahlers, from Nevada; Jerald Haynes, from Indiana; George McCabe, from Oxford; and King Van Nostrand, from Florida. McCabe, 90, was asked to play with the 85-year-old team in the team event because they were short a player. CONTRIBUTED

By Bob Ratterman, contributing writer
24 minutes ago
George McCabe takes first over previous winner.

OXFORD — George McCabe has long been a familiar face in tennis circles and has not slowed down now that he has reached age 90.

He recently claimed the title of No. 1 player in the world in his age group with a victory over then-No. 1 Henri Cruchet, of France, at the Super Senior World Tennis Championships held in Boynton Beach, Florida. He came home with three gold medals for his efforts, which included joining a short-handed team of 85-year-olds to win the men’s 85 team title.

The four-man team won the team title with a win over the team from Venezuela in the final match without losing a single set during the entire team competition. McCabe served as team captain with other team members Herm Ahlers, from Nevada; Jerald Haynes, from Indiana; and King Van Nostrand, from Florida.

The tournament drew 350 tennis players from 29 countries with team competition held the first week, April 24-29, and then the individual tournament April 30-May 7.

McCabe also won a gold medal in the doubles tournament, pairing with Saul Snyder, from California, in the 90-year-old group.

The highlight for him was the individual championship in which he came in as No. 2 in the world and defeated Cruchet, who was number 1. As a result of the match, the two switched places in the world ranking and he came home to Oxford top-ranked in both singles and doubles.

“It was truly a pleasure to beat that guy,” McCabe said, explaining the Frenchman constantly questions calls during matches.

McCabe defeated Cruchet by scores of 6-4 and 7-6 in the final match

McCabe said he loves playing tennis and has long been known for his play in seniors tournaments.

“I love it. Since my wife passed away, I keep as busy as I can. I have traveled all around the country and overseas. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. He stays in shape by running with his “daughter,” a dog named Wrennie. “My daughter keeps me sharp. We still go out and run. She’s a rescue dog, but she really rescued me. She’s a terrific animal.”

