Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships

OXFORD — George McCabe has long been a familiar face in tennis circles and has not slowed down now that he has reached age 90.
He recently claimed the title of No. 1 player in the world in his age group with a victory over then-No. 1 Henri Cruchet, of France, at the Super Senior World Tennis Championships held in Boynton Beach, Florida. He came home with three gold medals for his efforts, which included joining a short-handed team of 85-year-olds to win the men’s 85 team title.
The four-man team won the team title with a win over the team from Venezuela in the final match without losing a single set during the entire team competition. McCabe served as team captain with other team members Herm Ahlers, from Nevada; Jerald Haynes, from Indiana; and King Van Nostrand, from Florida.
The tournament drew 350 tennis players from 29 countries with team competition held the first week, April 24-29, and then the individual tournament April 30-May 7.
McCabe also won a gold medal in the doubles tournament, pairing with Saul Snyder, from California, in the 90-year-old group.
The highlight for him was the individual championship in which he came in as No. 2 in the world and defeated Cruchet, who was number 1. As a result of the match, the two switched places in the world ranking and he came home to Oxford top-ranked in both singles and doubles.
“It was truly a pleasure to beat that guy,” McCabe said, explaining the Frenchman constantly questions calls during matches.
McCabe defeated Cruchet by scores of 6-4 and 7-6 in the final match
McCabe said he loves playing tennis and has long been known for his play in seniors tournaments.
“I love it. Since my wife passed away, I keep as busy as I can. I have traveled all around the country and overseas. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. He stays in shape by running with his “daughter,” a dog named Wrennie. “My daughter keeps me sharp. We still go out and run. She’s a rescue dog, but she really rescued me. She’s a terrific animal.”
