Local writer named high school sports writer of year in Ohio

Gilbert also won third place for news stories and second place for feature stories.

In Divisions 2-3, the Springfield News-Sun’s Michael Cooper won fifth place in sports features. He also took second place in sports action photography.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, “OPSWA membership now stands at 218 writers and photographers around the state. Founded in 1972, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association works to support and enhance the coverage of high school sports in Ohio and to recognize superior writing among sports journalists.”