‘Locked in’ Wright State bounces back with big win

“We watched film of the Marshall game and had a good response after that. Our kids got locked in on Miami.”

The Raiders (1-1) — who had a 47-39 rebounding edge after getting beaten by seven on the boards by Marshall — averaged 80.6 points last season, which was seventh-best nationally.

They probably won’t be hobnobbing with the Gonzagas of the world this season.

“I always try to make rebounding and defense the biggest points of emphasis,” Nagy said. “With this team, we’re just not as talented offensively as we were last year. We’re just not going to score 80 points a game. We have to hang our hat (on that).

“That’s what we’re pushing with our guys, and I think they’re buying into that. Those first five we put out there are all tremendous defenders.”

No one reached double figures for Miami with Javin Etzler leading the way with nine points.

Coming off a 21-point, four-assist effort in the opener, Dae Dae Grant, an MAC all-freshman team pick last season, had only three points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Sophomore point guard Trey Calvin had his second straight strong game for the Raiders, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds and no turnovers in 34 minutes.

Sophomore sub center Grant Basile had 14 points and three blocks (along with a technical for doing a little crowing after one of his emphatic swats). Finke, a transfer guard, pumped in 13 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Senior center Loudon Love chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. He needs four more boards to break Bill Edwards’ career record of 907.

The Raiders led, 32-26, at halftime and then surged to a 51-35 edge with 11 minutes to go, prompting Miami coach Jack Owens to burn a timeout.

The RedHawks never got closer than that the rest of the way.

Notes: Nagy was as animated as he’s ever been when Love was called for an offensive foul midway through the first half. The coach threw some haymakers at the air while screaming at the refs. His message may have been muffled because of his facemask, but he seemed to get his point across.

Jaylon Hall made his first bucket of the season, knocking down a 3 with 18 minutes to go in the second half and then giving an eye roll as if to say, “Finally.” The three-year starter was 0-of-5 from the field in the opener and 0-of-4 in the first half against Miami.

Redshirt freshman guard Andre Harris made his first appearance of the year at 12:57 of the first half. The only healthy scholarship player who hasn’t gotten on the floor this season is freshman guard Andrew Welage, who was at the scorer’s table when the game ended.

National TV: The Raiders are expected to appear during the regularseason on one of the ESPN channels, perhaps multiple times. They just don’t know when yet.

The Horizon League announced there will be six games aired on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, but all the games are “wild card” selections for the network to guarantee the best possible match-ups. The first is Dec. 20, the last Feb. 12.

NEXT GAME

Sunday, Dec. 13

Wright State at Bowling Green, TBA, ESPN3, ESPN+, 106.5