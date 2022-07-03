Loons blank Dragons

Three Great Lakes pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Loons edged the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Saturday night. Great Lakes has won three of five in the series that will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.
The Loons scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning when Jonny DeLuca doubled off the wall in right field with two outs to bring in a runner from third.
The Dragons had plenty of opportunities to score in the game but went 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts with runners in scoring position. They advanced runners to second or third base in the third, fourth, seventh, and eighth innings.
Dragons starting pitcher Even Kravetz (4-2) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings while striking out a season-high seven. He allowed four hits and walked four but was charged with the loss. Reliever Carson Rudd followed Kravetz and tossed 2 1/3 innings without allowing a hit or run. Rudd walked one and struck out three, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced.
Each team collected just four hits. For Dayton, Justice Thompson was 2 for 3. The Dragons did not have an extra base hit but stole four bases after swiping a season-high six on Friday night.
