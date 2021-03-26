Lorenzen latest Reds pitcher to suffer injury this spring

Lorenzen felt the pain while working on an adjustment to his curveball with pitching coach Derek Johnson.

“It was awesome every time I threw it,” Lorenzen said, “and it felt comfortable. I think just with how loose I was in everything, I just think that I over stretched a little bit, and I started to feel it here.”

Lorenzen learned from experience to take the slight pain seriously. Three years ago, he suffered a shoulder strain in spring training and did not pitch again until May 23.

“I know it’s not that bad,” he said. “There’s no need to do what I did back in ’18. I’ve learned from that and so now instead of being out for a month and a half, I don’t think I’m gonna miss any time at all.”

Lorenzen has made two starts and one relief appearance in the Cactus League. He has a 9.39 ERA in 7 2/3 innings. He’s competing for a starting job this spring after pitching well in that role as a fill-in starter twice late last season.

“My goal is just to be someone that my teammates look at and say, ‘I want that guy to take the ball,’” Lorenzen said, “and when I take the ball to be ready to win a ballgame because they know I’m going to give it everything that I have. That’s my goal. I just want to be reliable. I want my teammates to be able to count on me to go out and give it everything that I have and put them in the best situation to win.”

NOTES: The Reds (6-17) suffered their fifth straight Cactus League loss Thursday, falling 9-4 to the Chicago White Sox. Jose De Leon started and allowed seven earned runs on seven hits in four innings. He has made four starts and one relief appearance this spring and has an 8.64 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. Chelsor Cuthbert, who’s competing for a roster spot in the infield, hit his first home run of the spring. He’s hitting .167 (4 for 24) in 13 games.