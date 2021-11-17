Loyola could be natural rival for Dayton in A-10

“They’ve got a new coach,” Sullivan said, “but I think they’re built to have (the success) extend beyond any one person, which I think is important. We’re excited to compete with them. Chicago is a big deal for Dayton. We’ve played games up there at the United Center. We typically sell more tickets up there than anyone else. We have a really strong alumni base up there. It’s too early to tell how schedules will play out and what home-and-homes will look like and things like that, but we’ll be excited to host them at the arena and we’ll be excited to go to Chicago.”

The A-10 has played an 18-game schedule for eight seasons now, though there have been discussions about moving to a 20-game schedule as some conferences have done. A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade was asked Wednesday about the scheduling question and said it will be discussed between now and the holiday break and then again in January.

The addition of Loyola gives Dayton a chance to play a conference game or games closer to home every season and also creates what could be a natural rival because of that proximity.

Loyola and Dayton also have a common background in that their most famous teams played in the 1960s. Loyola won the NCAA championship in 1963, beating Cincinnati. La Salle, which won it all in 1954, is the only current A-10 member that has won a NCAA championship. Dayton reached the title game in 1967.

Another Dayton-Loyola connections comes with Loyola’s Athletic Director Steve Watson, who worked at Dayton as the director of marketing and promotions from 1999-2001.

“Dayton is a beast,” Watson said. “I didn’t necessarily know when I went to Dayton what a monster Dayton basketball is. I was introduced to Red Scare, and that fan base is off-the-charts amazing. You can’t find a better atmosphere than at UD arena. It’s super exciting. Drew, our men’s basketball coach, and I were talking about how different it’s going to be for us to walk into a facility like UD Arena. Those fans in the red sweaters and that atmosphere is something that we’re going to really look forward to. A natural rival, for sure. Another private Catholic with a strong basketball tradition like we have here at Loyola. We’re just really excited to be able to compete with the likes of Dayton.”