Lugnuts edge Dragons

Lansing jumped back ahead in the fifth with two unearned runs against Dayton reliever Frainger Aranguren (3-1). Aranguren walked the lead-off batter before Patrick McColl reached on a two-base error, a dropped fly ball by leftfielder Ashton Creal that allowed a run to score. McColl scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

The Dragons pulled to within one run in the fifth, getting back-to-back doubles to start the inning from Steven Leyton and Creal to make it 3-2. Creal was at third base with no one out, but the Dragons could not bring him in after a pair of strikeouts and ground out ended the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dayton’s Garrett Wolforth drew a one-out walk and reached third base with two outs on a wild pitch and passed ball. But Creal lined out to right field to end the game.

Jose Torres went 3-for-4 for Dayton.