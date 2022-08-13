Lugnuts edge Dragons

Four Lansing pitchers combined to scatter eight hits as the Lugnuts edged the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Friday night.
The Dragons fell to 12-26 in the second half and 51-53 overall. Lansing lifted its second-half record to 17-23. They are 42-64 overall.
Lansing scored the game’s first run in the first inning on a two-out wild pitch to bring in a runner from third. It was the only mistake by Dragons starting pitcher Steve Hajjar, in just his second start since being acquired in a major league trade with the Minnesota Twins. Hajjar went four innings, allowing just two hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts.
The Dragons tied the game in the fourth when Tyler Callihan tripled and scored on Brian Rey’s single to make it 1-1.
Lansing jumped back ahead in the fifth with two unearned runs against Dayton reliever Frainger Aranguren (3-1). Aranguren walked the lead-off batter before Patrick McColl reached on a two-base error, a dropped fly ball by leftfielder Ashton Creal that allowed a run to score. McColl scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
The Dragons pulled to within one run in the fifth, getting back-to-back doubles to start the inning from Steven Leyton and Creal to make it 3-2. Creal was at third base with no one out, but the Dragons could not bring him in after a pair of strikeouts and ground out ended the threat.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dayton’s Garrett Wolforth drew a one-out walk and reached third base with two outs on a wild pitch and passed ball. But Creal lined out to right field to end the game.
Jose Torres went 3-for-4 for Dayton.