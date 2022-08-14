Lugnuts notch fourth straight win over Dragons

The Dragons did not advance a runner past first base after the first inning. All four of their hits after Thompson’s home run were singles, and Lansing pitchers did not issue a walk in the game. Noelvi Marte went 2 for 3 for the Dragons.

Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera, in his High-A debut after spending the first four months of the season at Daytona, struck out seven Lansing batters over four innings, allowing three hits and one run with two walks. He was not involved in the decision.

The loss was charged to Dragons reliever Myles Gayman (3-1), who worked four innings, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.