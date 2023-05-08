Lugnuts rally past Dragons

Lansing’s Alexander Campos was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to force in a run and break a 3-3 tie as the Lugnuts came from behind to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
The Dragons won four games in the six-game series.
The Dragons took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh inning before Lansing scored single runs in each of the final three innings against three different Dragons relievers to pull out the win.
Dayton’s Tyler Callihan gave his team the lead in the sixth inning, blasting a two-run home run to right field to break a 1-1 tie. The home run was Callihan’s third of the season and his second in the last three games.
Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuna allowed just two base runners in his five innings of work. Acuna walked no one and struck out nine. He allowed two hits and one run on a solo homer by Lansing’s Daniel Susac in the second inning.
The Dragons trailed 1-0 going to the sixth when they rallied for the lead. Austin Hendrick started the inning with a single to center field to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games. Hendrick stole second and scored on Ruben Ibarra’s hit to right to tie the game, 1-1. Callihan followed with a home run to right to make it 3-1.
Callihan and Ibarra each had two hits for Dayton.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Dayton at Peoria, 7 p.m., 980
About the Author