Lugnuts rally past Dragons

Dayton’s Tyler Callihan gave his team the lead in the sixth inning, blasting a two-run home run to right field to break a 1-1 tie. The home run was Callihan’s third of the season and his second in the last three games.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuna allowed just two base runners in his five innings of work. Acuna walked no one and struck out nine. He allowed two hits and one run on a solo homer by Lansing’s Daniel Susac in the second inning.