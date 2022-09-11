Lugnuts snap Dragons’ winning streak

The Dragons did not have a hit over the first five innings, but they collected three in the sixth and scored two runs to get back within striking distance. Steven Leyton led off the inning with a triple to right-center field, and Jay Allen II’s ground out brought Leyton in to score. Tyler Callihan delivered a two-out double, and Rece Hinds drove him in with a single to make it 5-2.

But the Dragons could not draw any closer. Lansing scored three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-2. The Dragons trailed 9-3 in the ninth when Austin Hendrick blasted a long home run to right-center field with Hinds on base to close out the scoring. The homer was Hendrick’s second in the last two games and his 14th with the Dragons. He had seven with Daytona before joining the Dayton club.