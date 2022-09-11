Lugnuts snap Dragons’ winning streak

Lansing’s Lawrence Butler went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double, and four runs batted in to lead the Lugnuts to a 9-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night in the next-to-last game of the 2022 season.
The Lansing win snapped the Dragons three-game winning streak. The Dragons are 67-61 on the year with one game still to play on Sunday, weather permitting.
Lansing scored two runs in the first inning before an out was recorded, and then added three more in the fourth to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
The Dragons did not have a hit over the first five innings, but they collected three in the sixth and scored two runs to get back within striking distance. Steven Leyton led off the inning with a triple to right-center field, and Jay Allen II’s ground out brought Leyton in to score. Tyler Callihan delivered a two-out double, and Rece Hinds drove him in with a single to make it 5-2.
But the Dragons could not draw any closer. Lansing scored three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-2. The Dragons trailed 9-3 in the ninth when Austin Hendrick blasted a long home run to right-center field with Hinds on base to close out the scoring. The homer was Hendrick’s second in the last two games and his 14th with the Dragons. He had seven with Daytona before joining the Dayton club.
Dragons starting pitcher Miguel Medrano (2-5) was charged with the loss. He allowed four runs on six hits in three and two-thirds innings.