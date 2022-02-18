Major League Baseball postpones start of spring training games

Major League baseball announced Friday spring training games will start no earlier than March 5.
Owners and players have yet to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement. The Cincinnati Reds were scheduled to start play Feb. 26 in the Cactus League.
“All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands,” a Major League Baseball statement read. “The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”
Major League Baseball shut down on Dec. 2 as the collective bargaining agreement between owners and players expired. This is the first work stoppage since 1994 when the World Series was canceled.
According to reports, MLB has told the players union there must be a deal by Feb. 28 for the 2022 season to start on time March 31.
