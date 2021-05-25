Manager believes Dragons have ‘something special’

Jose Moreno, Dayton Dragons manager

Alex McGarry, a first baseman and outfielder, was promoted to Dayton from Low-A Daytona where he batted .360 with four homers in seven games. McGarry had his first two hits and first RBI Sunday.

Without Rey the Dragons lost three straight and struggled offensively all week at South Bend. They averaged 2.8 runs a game and were shut out twice.

After falling to Lansing 3-1 on May 16 before heading to South Bend, development coach Darren Bragg, who was filling in that day for Moreno, said the Dragons are a confident team this season.

“We expect to win, and it’s been that way no matter the situation of the game,” he said. “If there’s still outs left, we expect to win that game.”

The Dragons showed that attitude in Sunday’s 5-4 loss at South Bend. After falling behind 5-3 in the eighth inning, they scored in the ninth and had the tying run on base when the game ended.

“They bring the energy, the desire to try learn and win and play and effort,” Moreno said. “That’s the only thing you can ask as a manager or coach. When you have that kind of attitude everything is going to follow.”

Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 3.21 ERA) starts Tuesday’s game against Asa Lacey (1-1, 5.00). Lacey was the fourth overall selection in the 2020 draft by the Kansas City Royals and the first pitcher drafted. Lacey played at Texas A&M and is the fourth highest rated left-handed pitching prospect in the minors by Baseball America.

TODAY’S GAME

Quad Cities at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980