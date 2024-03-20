BreakingNews
March Madness: Area high school grads in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
20 minutes ago
Looking for the local high school grads who will be playing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

We have you covered.

Although dozens of local alumni played Division I college basketball this season, many had the misfortune of being on teams that did not have great years.

Here are the three games that will have local players in the men’s tournament:

(We will have a separate story for the much larger group of area representatives in the women’s tournament)

Thursday:

No. 14 seed Akron vs. No. 3 seed Creighton, 1:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh (TNT)

Nate Johnson, a sophomore guard from Lakota East, scored 11 for the Zips as they won the MAC Championship Game on Saturday night. He missed some time with a hand injury but started 20 of 23 games and averaged 7.4 points per game this season. Johnson played in 33 games last season, including five starts, and averaged 4.5 points per game.

No. 7 seed Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada, 4:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City (TBS)

The Flyers have five players from area high schools, all of whom started their careers as walk-ons: Evan Dickey, Chaminade Julienne; Brady Uhl, Alter; C.J. Napier, Fenwick; Will Maxwell, Oakwood and Makai Grant, Chaminade Julienne. 3:10,

Uhl, who has been put on scholarship, has seen the most action this season, getting into 12 games and scoring 18 points.

Napier and Grant played in five games while Dickey and Maxwell saw action in three.

Friday:

No. 11 New Mexico vs. No. 6 Clemson, 3:10 p.m. in Memphis, Tenn. (TruTV)

Daniel Nauseef is a 6-7 forward for the Tigers who attended Chamiande Julienne. A walk-on for former Wright State coach Brad Brownell, Nauseef has played in 12 games in his career, including three this season, and score four points.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

