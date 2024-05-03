College Basketball: Duke transfer chooses Ohio State

BREAKING: Duke transfer forward Sean Stewart, a former 5⭐️ recruit and McDonald’s All-American, has committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/mdwBVbOfr1 pic.twitter.com/wP0VYewpSN — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 3, 2024

Backing up star big man Kyle Filipowski and fellow-double-figure scorer Mark Mitchell, Stewart averaged only 8.4 minutes in 33 games off the bench last season for the Blue Devils, but the McDonald’s All-American brings a load of potential to first-year coach Jake Diebler’s squad.

Stewart’s decision also marks another big win from a college basketball blue blood for Diebler and the Buckeyes, who picked up center Aaron Bradshaw from Kentucky last month.

While Bradshaw was the No. 1 center prospect in the country in the class of 2023, Stewart was the No. 5 power forward, and they were ranked No. 4 and No. 17 overall nationally.

Stewart, who is the son of former NBA player Mike “Yogi” Stewart, averaged 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for Duke last season while Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and .7 blocks in 26 games for the Wildcats.

They figure to be counted upon heavily this season in Columbus following the transfer out of pivots Zed Key and Felix Okpara, who transferred to Dayton and Tennessee, respectively.

Ohio State also lost guards Roddy Gayle Jr., Bowen Hartman and Scotty Middleton to the transfer portal, but the Buckeyes return leading scorer Bruce Thornton at point guard and added South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson and San Diego State guard Micah Parrish from the transfer portal.

Devin Royal, Ohio’s 2023 Mr. Basketball, also returns in the front court for Ohio State, which is adding 2024 Mr. Basketball Collin White of Ottawa-Glandorf as well.

White is a 6-6 guard/forward ranked No. 149 in 247Sports Composite national rankings.