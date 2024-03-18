March Madness: Ohio State gets No. 2 seed in women's NCAA Tournament

Explore These teams are coming to Dayton for the First Four

The winner of that game will play No. 7 seed Duke or No. 10 Richmond.

Ohio State will play in the women’s NCAA Tournament for the 28th time overall and eighth during McGuff’s tenure, although appearances in 2017 and ‘18 were vacated because of NCAA sanctions against an assistant coach.

Last year, the Buckeyes advanced to the Elite Eight for the fourth time but first in 30 years.

Ohio State also hosted NCAA Tournament games in 1984, ‘86, ‘88, ‘89, ‘90, ‘93, 2004, ‘09, ‘11, ‘16, 18 and ‘23.

Last season the third-seeded Buckeyes topped James Madison in the first round and beat North Carolina in round two before knocking out Connecticut in the Sweet 16 and losing to Virginia Tech in a regional final.

Ohio State Buckeyes: McGuff, McMahon, Sheldon among Big Ten award winners https://t.co/92qtOk0xJd — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) March 5, 2024

Ohio State has not lost a first-round tournament game under McGuff, who has taken the Buckeyes to the Sweet 16 four times.

For the second year in a row, there are only two regional sites for the four regions — Portland and Albany — and the Buckeyes would be headed west this year if they win their first two games.

There they could run into No. 1 seed USC (or No. 8 Michigan) in the regional final, and a rematch with Connecticut is possible in the round before that. The Huskies are a three seed and also set to open the tournament at home this weekend.

This year the Final Four will be held in Cleveland.