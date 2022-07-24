Mathiesen finishes strong to win Metro golf title

Mathiesen was born in Denmark, but his dad took an engineering job in Qatar when he was eight months old. He grew up there, went to a British school, started playing golf when he was 3 and found Wright State through a recruiting website. While other golfers had family watching them, Mathiesen was by himself. He did have some Wright State teammates, however, watching his final round.

“Every tournament means something,” he said. “It’s nice to get one that’s closer to home, especially during the summer where we’re playing a lot of our tournaments by ourselves. You have to get the momentum by yourself and you can’t really rely on your teammates for that. So it’s it’s just you out there.”

Horn, who plays on the club team at Cincinnati and wants to get a shot at the varsity, led after the first round and stayed close to Mathiesen throughout the final three rounds, finishing with a 71.

“I haven’t been in contention much recently, but it was awesome to play well, especially with Mikkel and Davis.,” Horn said. “They played well all week.”

Root was tied with Mathiesen at 14-under after a third straight birdie on 15. But Root bogeyed the final three holes to shoot 70 and finish third at 11under.

“A lot of the holes, it felt like you were losing if you didn’t make birdie,” Root said. “So you had to stay in attack mode, but it was a lot of fun.”

Mathiesen was steady on the front nine and shot par. Then he made four birdies, including three straight on 14, 15 and 16, to shoot 33 on the back.

“I’ve played enough golf with him to know that he’s not going to make a lot of mistakes,” Root said. “If you’re going to beat him, you’ve got to beat him with a lot of birdies. He stayed strong through the entire finish.”

Defending champion Bryce Haney, who just finished his Wright State career, shot 69 to finish fourth at 10under. Xavier sophomore and Greeneview graduate Mason Witt shot 70 to finish fifth at 9-under.