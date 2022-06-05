McCoy: Reds lose on game-ending pickoff of Senzel

After winning the first game of the four-game set, the Reds lost the final three against the Nationals, a team with a 21-35 record. The Reds solidified their grasp of the National League’s worst record at 18-35.

Corbin, being paid $23.5 million this season, gave up seven runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings in his previous start against the New York Mets. Three starts ago, he gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings against Milwaukee.

The Nationals scored two in the top of the first off Castillo, whose change-up on this day was as useless as a sprinkler with no water. He walked leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez on a full count to open the game and gave up a double to Lane Thomas, putting runners on third and second with no outs.

Castillo retired the next two and had two strikes on Josh Bell, who then pulled a two-run double into the right-field corner for a 2-0 lead.

Then the Reds jumped all over Corbin in the bottom of the first: a Senzel single and stolen base; a Tommy Pham single for a run; a Joey Votto double for a second run; and then a Tyler Stephenson a single for a third run.

After that, Corbin pitched five scoreless innings and gave up four singles.

The Nationals took a 4-3 lead in the fourth against Castillo. Yadiel Hernandez opened with a single and Ruiz walked.

The Reds should have turned a double play on Maikel Franco, but second baseman Matt Reynolds bobbled the ball before making his relay throw to first and Franco was safe.

Luis Garcia, Washington’s pesky No. 9 batter, singled to right field to tie it. The go-ahead run crossed on a fielder’s choice by Cesar Hernandez.

Washington’s lead increased to 5-3 in the sixth on Franco’s home run to left center. It was the eighth home fun hit by the Nationals in the four-game series.

Castillo issued a one-out single to Thomas and a walk to Juan Soto, and his day was done. Art Warren arrived to retire two Nationals and keep the Reds within two runs.

Castillo’s 111-pitch day over 6 1/3 innings consisted of five runs, six hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

Victor Arano, who pitched one-third of an inning Friday night and gave up two singles and a three-run home to Joey Votto, replaced Corbin in the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

But when Arano chased Brandon Drury’s nubber in front of the plate to open the eighth, he collapsed on his back, injuring a knee, and had to leave the game. Drury reached first on Arano’s error.

Arano was replaced by Erasmo Ramirez . Tommy Pham hit him in the back, and the ball squirted away for an infield hit, putting runners on second and first with no outs.

Votto hit into a 4-6-3 double play, sending Drury to third. Stephenson, 4-for-7 after a 0-for-15 slump, lined a run-scoring single to right, his third hit of the day. Kyle Farmer lined to right to leave the Reds down, 5-4.

Washington closer Tanner Rainey saved Friday’s and Saturday’s games, so was unavailable in the ninth inning. So manager Dave Martinez sent side-armer Steve Cishek to the mound.

He immediately walked Alberet Almora Jr. to put the potential tying run on base. Mike Moustakas fouled out. Alejo Lopez flied to center on the first pitch and Senzel worked the count to 3-and-2 and grounded to short and he was called safe at first.

The Nationals challenged the call and it was upheld, putting the potential tying run on second and the potential winning run on first for Brandon Drury.

Amazingly and stunningly, Senzel was picked off first by Ruiz. The Reds challenged and lost ... and lost the game.