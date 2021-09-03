McLain leads Dragons past Lugnuts

Matt McLain collected three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 3-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday night.
The Dragons led the game from the first inning and extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Dragons pitchers took a shutout to the ninth inning before Lansing scored twice and had the tying run at second with one out .
The Dragons took the lead in the first when Michael Siani singled to left field, stole second, and scored on McLain’s double to left to make it 1-0.
In the fifth, Jacob Hurtubise got the rally started with a single to right and went to second on a wild pitch. Siani walked and Quin Cotton singled to left to load the bases. McLain followed with a single to right to drive in both Hurtubise and Siani to make it 3-0.
Sam Hellinger (3-2) picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.