Meadowdale falls to Georgetown in D-III regional semifinal

KETTERING — The Meadowdale High School boys basketball team’s historic postseason run ended in the Sweet 16.
The Lions trailed by 25 points midway through the first half and couldn’t recover, falling to Georgetown 65-42 in a Division III regional semifinal Wednesday night at Trent Arena.
Lions freshman Tre’Von Hodges led the Lions with 11 points. Meadowdale finished its season 15-9.
The G-Men led 29-4 early in the second quarter. Meadowdale made a furious comeback, cutting the lead to single digits three times, but couldn’t get any closer.
The Lions beat Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy last weekend for their first district championship in 30 years.
In Other News
1
Dayton student manager is a third-generation Flyer blazing a path for...
2
Dayton’s Holmes on NCAA tournament: ‘We deserve to be there, and we’re...
3
Ohio State football: Breaking down updates to Buckeyes’ spring roster
4
Bracketologists predict Wright State will play in First Four as a No...
5
Boys basketball: Tri-Village, Botkins advance to D-IV regional final
About the Author