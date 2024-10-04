Meadowdale pulls away in fourth quarter to beat Dunbar

Sophomore running back Dominick Ramsey added a rushing touchdown for Meadowdale (5-2, 2-0), which beat the Wolverines for the first time since 2015.

Meadowdale and Dunbar have been archrivals for years, said Lions coach Elliot Dangerfield, Sr. The Dayton Public Schools athletic department decided to make it official earlier this year by designating it a trophy game. The black-and-blue trophy is painted in honor of the team’s colors.

“It’s a long time coming,” Dangerfield, Sr. said. “It’s been awhile for Meadowdale. Dunbar is a great, great team and they bring it every game. (Wolverines coach James Lacking) does a great job with those boys. That’s a good team over there, but it’s a rivalry thing. We wanted this one and we came out and we got it.”

Junior quarterback William Wilson ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Wolverines — who celebrated homecoming Thursday night — fell to 1-5 and 1-1 in the Dayton City League. Dunbar had won 12 straight Dayton City League games dating back to 2020.

Meadowdale took an early 8-0 lead after Lions junior defensive back Darien Peebles scooped up a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

The Wolverines tied the score later in the quarter when Wilson broke free for a 56-yard touchdown.

On the next possession, Dunbar sophomore defensive back Donta Averette recovered a Meadowdale fumble. A few plays later, Wilson hit junior receiver Derrick Hardy on a 45-yard TD pass to give the Wolverines a 14-8 lead early in the second quarter.

On the Lions next possession, Ramsey broke free for a 52-yard run, giving them first-and-goal from the 10. On fourth down, Thomas scored from 1 yard out to give the Lions a 16-14 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

The Lions increased their lead to 22-14 when Thomas scored on a 1-yard run with six minutes remaining.

Dunbar drove the ball to Meadowdale’s 9, but they weren’t able to find the end zone.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Brown hit senior wide receiver Daelon Philpot on a 56-yard TD pass to increase the lead to 28-14.

After an interception by Lions junior safety Trey Redmond, Brown hit freshman wide receiver Dearonn Daniel on a 65-yard TD pass to make it 36-14.

“It’s a blessing,” Brown said of the victory. “I was nervous. It was a big game, a big crowd (for Dunbar’s homecoming). It means a lot.”

Ramsey scored on an 11-yard run a few minutes later to make it 44-14.

“We run the ball pretty well and it’s a four-headed monster back there,” Dangerfield said. “Our line was protecting very well tonight. We got some deep passes, some big plays on them. I think we played well in all three levels of the game.”

A few key Dunbar players were injured early in the game, Lacking said, including Wilson, who missed a portion of the first half. He re-entered the game in the second half, but wasn’t able to run the ball, Lacking said.

“We were kind of one dimensional with our running game,” Lacking said. “The meltdowns that we’ve had, the internal struggles that we’re dealing with — that didn’t help at all either. My hat’s off to those guys (at Meadowdale). They did a helluva job.”

Dunbar travels to Trotwood-Madison (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Miami Valley SportsPlex.

“We’ve got to keep working and stay optimistic,” Lacking said.

Meadowdale improved to 2-0 in the Dayton City League. The Lions are seeking their first league title since 1999, Dangerfield said, but won’t look past any of their upcoming opponents. The Lions play Thurgood Marshall (0-6, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Welcome Stadium. The Cougars are hosting their homecoming next week.

“We’re going to come in and hopefully do the same exact thing and play spoilers,” Dangerfield said.