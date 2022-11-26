Miami builds big first-half lead vs. Arkansas Little Rock

OXFORD — Billy Smith hit his first five 3-point attempts in the first half on Saturday at Millett Hall, and the Miami RedHawks lead Little Rock 43-27 at the break.
The RedHawks (1-4) never trailed, moving out to a 19-8 lead when Smith connected on his fifth 3-point bucket in a row at the 14:52 mark.
Smith leads Miami with 15 points and 4 rebounds, while Ryan Mabrey has 9 points.
Miami is shooting 16 of 25 (64%) from the floor, while Little Rock is firing 12 of 33 (36.4%).
D.J. Smith has 10 points to pace Little Rock at the break.
NOTES: This is the first-ever meeting between Little Rock (2-4) and Miami. ... The RedHawks, who have lost three in a row, are coming off an 86-56 loss at No. 11 Indiana.
UP NEXT: Miami hosts Jackson State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
