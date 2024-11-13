Miami tops Maryland-Eastern Shore on coach’s birthday

“We didn’t want to lose on his birthday, man,” the sophomore wing said.

Elmer scored a career-high 24 points to help the RedHawks defeat the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 88-70 at Millett Hall — in the first-ever contest between the two programs.

“It doesn’t even feel like my birthday,” said Steele, who turned 43. “My birthday obviously falls within the season, so it is what it is. We’ll celebrate on an off day.”

Steele has accumulated 99 career coaching victories. He went 70-50 in four years at Xavier before coming to Miami, where he’s since gone 29-38. Steele is in his third season with the RedHawks.

Elmer also had nine rebounds for the RedHawks (2-1). Kam Craft scored 18 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor and 4 for 9 from 3-point range. Antwone Woolfolk shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

“On the offensive side, my team did a really good job of moving the ball,” Elmer said. “We had 20 assists and only 10 turnovers. We got the defense moving, and I was the one getting open to be able to take the shot.

“On defense, I just want to make it difficult on everyone — especially the best player on a different team.”

The Hawks (1-3) were led by Ketron Shaw, who recorded 27 points, four assists and two steals. Cardell Bailey added 21 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Miami moved out to a 12-3 lead and entered halftime up 42-38. Elmer paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points.

Miami took the lead with 8:25 left in the second half and did not give it up. Elmer scored 14 second-half points to give the RedHawks the momentum they needed to secure the victory.

“The positive I took away from the game obviously just watching it live is that our guys never panicked — stayed poised the entire time,” Steele said. “Give UMES a lot of credit.”

Bouncing back

The RedHawks recovered after falling to Wright State 81-68 this past Saturday afternoon in its first home game of the year.

Craft led Miami with a career-best 23 points, and Elmer was the next closest RedHawk with 12 points.

Key stats

Miami shot 15 of 32 (46.9%) from behind the arc, which is the most 3-pointers made since Feb. 24, 2024 against Central Michigan. ... The RedHawks outrebounded UMES 37-22. ... Elmer made a career-high five 3-point buckets. ... Miami recorded 18 second chance points in comparison to 12 from UMES. ... Mekhi Cooper led the RedHawks with five assists.

MONDAY’S GAME

Miami at Michigan, 6 p.m., 980, 1450