Miami drops second straight in MAC with loss at Toledo

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Sports
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

TOLEDO — Ra’Heim Moss scored 18 points as Toledo beat Miami 68-64 on Friday night.

Moss, a Springfield High School grad, also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Tyler Cochran scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who scored 18 points. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points and Reece Potter 12 for MIami.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Miami at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450

In Other News
1
Calahan leads Belmont over Meadowdale
2
Sunday’s finale could be last game together for Bengals’ Chase...
3
Archdeacon: Mom’s tough love makes Brandon better
4
Wright State hits road for three-game swing on high note
5
Play of Elvis key to Dayton’s eight-game winning streak

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top