Miami falls in overtime to Kent State in MAC East showdown

Miami’s bid for a spot in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game came up one point, and one play short.
The RedHawks fell to host Kent State 48-47 in overtime Saturday at Dix Stadium in a showdown of the top two teams in the MAC East Division.
The Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2) advance to next Saturday’s MAC title game against Northern Illinois (8-4) at Ford Field in Detroit.
The RedHawks finish the regular season 6-6, 5-3.
In Other News
1
Michigan dominates second half to beat Ohio State in The Game
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Who is out for the Michigan game?
3
ESPN Events Invitational: ‘Job is not finished’ for Dayton
4
Dayton fans rejoice in one of program’s greatest victories
5
Ohio State football: What to know about today’s game at Michigan