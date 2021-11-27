dayton-daily-news logo
Miami falls in overtime to Kent State in MAC East showdown

Kent State's A.J. Musolino tries to bring down Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert during their game at Dix Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kent State Athletics photo
Kent State's A.J. Musolino tries to bring down Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert during their game at Dix Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kent State Athletics photo

26 minutes ago
Golden Flashes edge RedHawks 48-47

Miami’s bid for a spot in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game came up one point, and one play short.

The RedHawks fell to host Kent State 48-47 in overtime Saturday at Dix Stadium in a showdown of the top two teams in the MAC East Division.

The Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2) advance to next Saturday’s MAC title game against Northern Illinois (8-4) at Ford Field in Detroit.

The RedHawks finish the regular season 6-6, 5-3.

