Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami football announces 2022 schedule

Miami defensive back Cecil Singleton (2) and defensive lineman Kameron Butler (82) tackle North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale (25) in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Credit: Matt Strasen

caption arrowCaption
Miami defensive back Cecil Singleton (2) and defensive lineman Kameron Butler (82) tackle North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale (25) in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Credit: Matt Strasen

Credit: Matt Strasen

Sports
11 minutes ago
RedHawks to face Kentucky, Northwestern and Cincinnati in non-conference play

Highlighted by five home games at Yager Stadium, a contest against Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium and September trips to Kentucky and Northwestern, the Miami University football team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday.

The RedHawks are coming off of a 7-6 season, including a 27-14 bowl win over North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic.

Season tickets and season-ticket renewals (deadline is April 15) for the 2022 season are available now, starting as low as $125. A season parking pass can also be purchased for as low as $40.

Miami’s Sept. 17 contest against the Bearcats at Paul Brown Stadium is not included in the season-ticket package. More information about the game will be available soon, with priority given to season ticket holders and donors.

Miami opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Kentucky before hosting Robert Morris on Saturday, Sept. 10. The RedHawks host Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, and wrap up non-conference action Saturday, Sept. 24, at Northwestern.

Miami, which is 30-12 in its last 42 Mid-American Conference games (best in the conference during that span), opens MAC play on the road at Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 1. Other road contests featire trips to Bowling Green (Oct. 15), Akron (Oct. 29) and Northern Illinois (Nov. 16).

The RedHawks, who have the fourth-longest active home win streak in the country at 14 games, host Kent State (Oct. 8), Western Michigan (Oct. 22), Ohio (Nov. 8) and Ball State (Nov. 22) in MAC contests at Yager Stadium.

2022 MIAMI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Kentucky

Sept. 10 vs. Robert Morris

Sept. 17 vs. Cincinnati (at Paul Brown Stadium)

Sept. 24 at Northwestern

Oct. 1 at Buffalo

Oct. 8 vs. Kent State- Homecoming

Oct. 15 at Bowling Green

Oct. 22 vs. Western Michigan

Oct. 29 at Akron

Nov. 8 vs. Ohio

Nov. 16 at Northern Illinois

Nov. 22 vs. Ball State

In Other News
1
Dayton guard will undergo season-ending surgery
2
Dayton’s sixth-year seniors get second Senior Day on Saturday with A-10...
3
Safety Jessie Bates eager to continue ‘something special’ in Cincinnati
4
Archdeacon: Roommates lead Flyers to 20th victory
5
Boys basketball: Meadowdale, Preble Shawnee advance to district...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top