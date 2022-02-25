Miami football announces 2022 schedule

Highlighted by five home games at Yager Stadium, a contest against Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium and September trips to Kentucky and Northwestern, the Miami University football team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday.
The RedHawks are coming off of a 7-6 season, including a 27-14 bowl win over North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic.
Season tickets and season-ticket renewals (deadline is April 15) for the 2022 season are available now, starting as low as $125. A season parking pass can also be purchased for as low as $40.
Miami’s Sept. 17 contest against the Bearcats at Paul Brown Stadium is not included in the season-ticket package. More information about the game will be available soon, with priority given to season ticket holders and donors.
Miami opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Kentucky before hosting Robert Morris on Saturday, Sept. 10. The RedHawks host Cincinnati at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, and wrap up non-conference action Saturday, Sept. 24, at Northwestern.
Miami, which is 30-12 in its last 42 Mid-American Conference games (best in the conference during that span), opens MAC play on the road at Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 1. Other road contests featire trips to Bowling Green (Oct. 15), Akron (Oct. 29) and Northern Illinois (Nov. 16).
The RedHawks, who have the fourth-longest active home win streak in the country at 14 games, host Kent State (Oct. 8), Western Michigan (Oct. 22), Ohio (Nov. 8) and Ball State (Nov. 22) in MAC contests at Yager Stadium.
2022 MIAMI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 at Kentucky
Sept. 10 vs. Robert Morris
Sept. 17 vs. Cincinnati (at Paul Brown Stadium)
Sept. 24 at Northwestern
Oct. 1 at Buffalo
Oct. 8 vs. Kent State- Homecoming
Oct. 15 at Bowling Green
Oct. 22 vs. Western Michigan
Oct. 29 at Akron
Nov. 8 vs. Ohio
Nov. 16 at Northern Illinois
Nov. 22 vs. Ball State