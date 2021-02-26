Miami football schedule highlighted by road trips to Cincinnati, Minnesota and Army

MAC play begins at Yager Stadium on Oct. 2 against Central Michigan in a rematch of the 2019 MAC Championship game. Other home conference games will be against Akron (Oct. 16), Buffalo (Nov. 9) and Bowling Green (Nov. 16).

Miami’s road slate in the MAC features trips to Eastern Michigan (Oct. 9), Ball State (Oct. 23), Ohio (Nov. 2) and Kent State (Nov. 27).

The RedHawks are a conference-best 25-9 over their last 34 conference matchups. Miami was 2-1 in a COVID-shortened season last fall, including a 38-31 win over Ball State, the eventual MAC champion. Miami has been bowl eligible in four of the past five seasons.

Homecoming and Family Weekend information, along with info on ticket prices and attendance policies, will be announced at a later date.

MIAMI FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept.4 - at Cincinnati

Saturday, Sept. 11 - at Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 18 - LIU POST

Saturday, Sept. 25 - at Army

Saturday, Oct. 2 – CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Saturday, Oct. 9 - at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 16 - AKRON

Saturday, Oct. 23 - at Ball State

Saturday, Oct. 30 - BYE

Tuesday, Nov. 2 - at Ohio

Tuesday, Nov. 9 - BUFFALO

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – BOWLING GREEN

Saturday, Nov. 27 - at Kent State