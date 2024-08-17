Miami has stable full of running backs for 2024

“What are you going to do without Rashad? Well, I’ve got five guys that can replace Rashad,” Martin said. “Would we love to have Rashad back? Well, of course. I hope he has a great year. But we have a lot of capable players and will be utilizing those parts.

“We can withstand some injuries because we have such good depth. We’ve got a good stable back there. There’s going to be times when you’ll see one, two, three backs on the field at one time. There’s a lot of skill out there.”

Amos had a monster year in 2023, rushing for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns before entering the transfer portal just days after Miami lost to Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl. He eventually landed at Ole Miss.

However, Amos didn’t have the most snaps out of Miami’s running backs a year ago, Martin said. Kenny Tracy did, and he’s back.

“We’ve got a lot of experience back starting with Kenny Tracy,” Martin said of the senior. “Rashad led us in rushing, but Kenny does everything well. He runs well, he blocks well, he catches the ball at an extremely high level. He was the complete back.”

Tracy, who played in 11 games and started in four last season, rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 126 yards and a score.

Keyon Mozee, a senior, saw a decent amount of action in 2023. Mozee played in 12 games and rushed for 151 yards and two scores.

“Keyon Mozee had a great year,” Martin said. “Didn’t get as many touches as a lot of kids deserve because Rashad took a lot of the touches. Mozee, we expect big things. All he’s got to do is continue to improve at pass blocking and his receiving — which he is working very hard on. Holding on to the football. He’s a dynamic runner. He is lightning quick. We are very excited about Mo and what he brings to the table.”

Kevin Davis, another senior, averaged 23.4 yards per kick return in 2023 — which was second best in the Mid-American Conference.

“Swiss Army Knife,” Martin described Davis. “He’s a really good running back. He can catch the ball, run the ball and split at receiver. Made a bunch of big plays for us a year ago. Probably not as many touches as he deserved. ... Kevin has played a lot of football.”

Redshirt junior Jordan Brunson saw action in six games last season, when he rushed for 137 yards and a score.

“Rashad-type physical tools,” Martin said of Brunson. “He has as much or more speed. His game has come along slowly. He has really picked it up. Be a bigger piece of the puzzle this year. Could be the go-to guy a year from now when all these seniors graduate.”

Senior and Purdue transfer Dylan Downing, redshirt junior Nate Milanowski, redshirt junior Danny Dunlop, freshman Tito Glass Jr., freshman D’Shawntae Jones and freshman Josh Ringer add to Miami’s running back depth.

“When you talk about Dylan Downing and with Mozee and Kenny Tracey, all those seniors, a year from now that door is going to be wide open for the Brunsons, Titos, D’Shawntaes,” Martin said. “Light at the end of the tunnel for them.

“Like always, we talked about it when we started this thing 10 years ago, and our depth is our strength. We have a lot of really good football players.”

Miami opens the 2024 season at Northwestern on Aug. 31.